Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Grows Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 79.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99.2% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $111.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.38. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.23 and a 52 week high of $112.31.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

