Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $153,000 Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,732,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,302,000 after buying an additional 219,624 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 30.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,105,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,152,000 after buying an additional 493,998 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 7,728.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,264,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,857,000 after buying an additional 1,248,572 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 22.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,104,000 after buying an additional 225,472 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,829,000 after buying an additional 254,046 shares during the period. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ING Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.03. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

