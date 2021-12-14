Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Lowers Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 51.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,669 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 51,276 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 11.8% during the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 171,335 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,305,000 after buying an additional 18,142 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $73.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.57. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $76.94. The company has a market cap of $87.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. MKM Partners upped their target price on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Argus upped their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.72.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

