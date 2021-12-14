Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Purchases New Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 150.0% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 94.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Snowflake by 98.9% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $1,109,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.72, for a total value of $22,003,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 805,567 shares of company stock valued at $275,654,001 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.50.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $353.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.49 billion, a PE ratio of -138.79 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $351.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.46. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

