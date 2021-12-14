Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,551 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.44.

BABA stock opened at $122.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.03. The stock has a market cap of $331.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $108.70 and a fifty-two week high of $274.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.