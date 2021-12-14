Ballentine Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 343.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $79,486.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $156,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $91.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.68 and its 200 day moving average is $94.46. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $108.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.69%.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

