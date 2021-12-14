Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 430 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $8,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000.

BATS ICF opened at $72.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.54. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

