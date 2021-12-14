Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 4,407 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 831,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,407 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $25,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $29.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.71. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.32 and a twelve month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

