Banco Santander-Chile Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BSAC)

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,297 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 551% compared to the typical volume of 353 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.59. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 3,548.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. 8.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

