Bank Hapoalim BM Has $250,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 51,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VLO opened at $68.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.59, a PEG ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.23. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

