Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) is Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 638,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 7.0% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $27,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,557,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,928 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bank of America by 30.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,790,026,000 after purchasing an additional 497,399 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 20.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 9.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,409,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,160,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,723 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.99.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $43.59 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.57. The firm has a market cap of $356.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.