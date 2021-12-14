Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 1,828,791 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,828,791 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 0.8% of Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 31.18% of iShares MBS ETF worth $7,740,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 626.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $107.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.14. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $106.95 and a 12-month high of $110.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

