Bank of America Corp DE Sells 907,130 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,839,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907,130 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.35% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $2,208,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,109,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,579,000 after purchasing an additional 65,481 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 465,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 337,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 205,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 191,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the period.

SKYY opened at $104.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.10. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $119.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

