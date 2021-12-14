Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.52% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN BHB traded down $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.23. 75,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,646. The firm has a market cap of $408.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.89. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $36.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 7.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after buying an additional 16,557 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 97,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.