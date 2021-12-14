Barclays Increases Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $91.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $87.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ORCL. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Oracle from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.36.

Oracle stock opened at $100.89 on Friday. Oracle has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $106.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

