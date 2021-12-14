Barclays Lowers John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Price Target to 330.00

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) had its price objective cut by Barclays from 360.00 to 330.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $310.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WDGJF opened at $2.50 on Friday. John Wood Group has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $4.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03.

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

