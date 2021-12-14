Barclays Lowers Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Price Target to €10.50

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from €11.00 ($12.36) to €10.50 ($11.80) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90.

Get Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme alerts:

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme Company Profile

Télévision Française 1 SA engages in the provision of television broadcasting and communication services. The firm provides advertising, television shopping, film and audiovisual co-production, sale of broadcast right licenses services. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.