Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Network International (LON:NETW)

Network International (LON:NETW)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 440 ($5.81) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 63.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NETW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.21) price objective on shares of Network International in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.14) target price on shares of Network International in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.08) target price on shares of Network International in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Network International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 492 ($6.50).

Shares of NETW opened at GBX 269 ($3.55) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 315.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 352. Network International has a one year low of GBX 243.84 ($3.22) and a one year high of GBX 459.90 ($6.08). The company has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 86.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

