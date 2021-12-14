Barclays Trims Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Target Price to €64.00

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from €78.00 ($87.64) to €64.00 ($71.91) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Worldline from €65.00 ($73.03) to €60.00 ($67.42) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Worldline from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Get Worldline alerts:

Worldline stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.66. The stock had a trading volume of 179,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,460. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.69. Worldline has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $50.86.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.