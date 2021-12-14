Basf Se (ETR:BAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Basf Se (ETR:BAS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €82.07 ($92.21).

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAS. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($69.66) price target on Basf in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Nord/LB set a €74.00 ($83.15) target price on Basf in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on Basf in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($87.64) target price on Basf in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €76.00 ($85.39) target price on Basf in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf stock opened at €59.57 ($66.93) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65. Basf has a 52-week low of €57.06 ($64.11) and a 52-week high of €72.88 ($81.89). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.70.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.