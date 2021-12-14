Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1,084.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BHC opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.61. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.19.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,440.75% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BHC. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.22.

In related news, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

