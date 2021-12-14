Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Position Raised by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,157,284,000 after buying an additional 2,654,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,219,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,971,776,000 after buying an additional 269,994 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,533,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,102,620,000 after purchasing an additional 93,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,202 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $252.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $267.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.06.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.