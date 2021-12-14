BENQI Hits Market Cap of $48.00 Million (QI)

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 14th. Over the last week, BENQI has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BENQI has a market capitalization of $48.00 million and approximately $24.05 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BENQI coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BENQI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00054336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,712.94 or 0.07968473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00077840 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,048.69 or 1.00972987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00052345 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002638 BTC.

BENQI Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BENQI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BENQI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.