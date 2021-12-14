Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Down 7.8%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s stock price fell 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.23 and last traded at $48.88. 10,144 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 200,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.99.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCYC. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of -0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.32. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 562.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $277,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,680 shares of company stock worth $550,200. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,828,000 after purchasing an additional 228,442 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,834,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,826,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 78,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,732,000. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.