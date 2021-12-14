BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.21) Per Share (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.21) for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. The business had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

Shares of BCRX opened at $11.58 on Monday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.48.

In other news, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $61,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,100 shares of company stock worth $2,045,570. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 27,910 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 117.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 118,825 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,460,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after acquiring an additional 508,184 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 75.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 46,535 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

