Bitblocks (BBK) Price Up 74.1% This Week

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. Bitblocks has a market cap of $248,059.59 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitblocks coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitblocks has traded up 74.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,954.31 or 0.99828181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00045649 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00032660 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $375.06 or 0.00797395 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitblocks Profile

Bitblocks (BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Bitblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

