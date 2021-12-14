BitcoinPoS Market Cap Achieves $348,520.29 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 14th. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for $0.0698 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $348,520.29 and approximately $8,378.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded down 63.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,205,649 coins and its circulating supply is 4,994,195 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

