BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has decreased its dividend by 7.3% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust stock opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.82. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $15.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 43,610 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.