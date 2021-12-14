BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has decreased its dividend by 7.3% over the last three years.
Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust stock opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.82. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $15.19.
About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust
BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.
