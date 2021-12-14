BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MQY)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 19.4% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MQY opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,313 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

