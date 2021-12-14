Blackstone Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 73.0% from the November 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLSTF traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.41. 10,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,120. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.43. Blackstone Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Blackstone Minerals in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Blackstone Minerals Ltd. explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper and gold deposits. Blackstone Minerals Ltd. is based in West Perth, Australia.

