B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Shares Up 0.1%

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.89 and last traded at $33.85. 20,293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 43,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMRRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.9882 per share. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

