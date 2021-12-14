BOLT 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $46,289.00 (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One BOLT coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOLT has a market capitalization of $4.32 million and approximately $46,289.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOLT has traded down 28.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00038229 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.21 or 0.00201129 BTC.

BOLT (CRYPTO:BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

