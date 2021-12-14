Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in November

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BONXF opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. Bonterra Resources has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.99.
Bonterra Resources Company Profile
See Also: What is Blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.