Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in November

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BONXF opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. Bonterra Resources has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.99.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

Bonterra Resources Inc is an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

