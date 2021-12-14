BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the November 15th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,343,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTZI remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,279,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,753,376. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06. BOTS has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38.

Get BOTS alerts:

BOTS Company Profile

BOTS, Inc is a global technology company. The firm focuses on on robotics, Blockchain-based solutions including decentralized finance applications, cybersecurity, crypto generation, mining, equipment repair, and extended warranties on Bitcoin mining equipment. It also owns a portfolio of digital assets and crypto-related businesses such as BeadSwap, a decentralized crypto exchange, Bitcoin ATM machines, and corresponding U.S.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for BOTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.