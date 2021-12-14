Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,891 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BOX by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,819,000 after purchasing an additional 500,169 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 109,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 65,082 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BOX by 18.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 20,366 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in BOX by 17.6% during the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 666,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,033,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in BOX by 344.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 44,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX stock opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -80.72 and a beta of 1.30. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 64.04%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $72,098.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 49,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,284,893.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,010 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.