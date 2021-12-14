Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BRZE. William Blair began coverage on Braze in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $65.23 on Monday. Braze has a 52 week low of $55.73 and a 52 week high of $98.78.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

