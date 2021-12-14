Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brightcove Inc. is engaged in providing cloud content services for publishing and distributing professional digital media. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, an online video platform and Brightcove App Cloud, a software application development and management platform. The Company provides its solutions to media, retail, technology, financial services companies, governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Brightcove Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Northland Securities downgraded Brightcove from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.60.

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $9.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $397.35 million, a PE ratio of 56.88, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.69. Brightcove has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.96.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 70,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $693,158.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Ray acquired 5,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 206,904 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,791. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Brightcove during the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 400.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the third quarter worth $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Brightcove in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Brightcove by 56.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

