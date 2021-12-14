Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Receives $19.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

BRLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

BRLT traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.81. The stock had a trading volume of 302,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,710. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $20.39.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.10 million. Brilliant Earth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, Director Ian Bickley purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

