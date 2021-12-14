Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Receives $19.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.
BRLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.
BRLT traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.81. The stock had a trading volume of 302,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,710. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $20.39.
In other Brilliant Earth Group news, Director Ian Bickley purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.
Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile
Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
