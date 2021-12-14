Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given New $659.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $564.00 to $659.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AVGO. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist raised their price objective on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $646.97.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $621.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $406.00 and a 1-year high of $644.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $542.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after buying an additional 706,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,251,423,000 after buying an additional 280,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,569,131,000 after buying an additional 221,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,197,312,000 after buying an additional 164,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,704,000 after buying an additional 444,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

