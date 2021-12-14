Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $670.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $589.00 to $670.00 in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Summit Redstone lowered Broadcom to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $720.00 price objective (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $646.97.

AVGO opened at $621.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $542.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $406.00 and a 1 year high of $644.75. The firm has a market cap of $255.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 27.6 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Broadcom by 97.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

