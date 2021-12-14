Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $162,369.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,623 shares of company stock worth $45,107,201 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.60.

NYSE BR opened at $179.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.91 and a 1-year high of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.19.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

