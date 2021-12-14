Brokerages Anticipate DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to post sales of $181.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $191.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $171.27 million. DiamondRock Hospitality posted sales of $59.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 207.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year sales of $558.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $547.47 million to $569.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $794.52 million, with estimates ranging from $729.61 million to $852.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. The firm had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 258.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

DRH opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.49. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth $110,000.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

