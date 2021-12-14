Brokerages Anticipate Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.54 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will announce $2.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.31 billion. Eversource Energy reported sales of $2.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year sales of $9.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.69 billion to $10.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.87 billion to $11.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ES. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 91.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.1% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 21.2% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 17.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ES opened at $89.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.07 and its 200-day moving average is $85.23. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 70.06%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

