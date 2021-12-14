Brokerages Anticipate Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to Announce $0.85 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Hasbro reported earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HAS shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $653,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $554,363.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,304 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 18.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 20.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

HAS stock opened at $100.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.04. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $86.05 and a twelve month high of $104.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.57 and a 200-day moving average of $96.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.44%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

