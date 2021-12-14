Brokerages Anticipate Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.17). Helix Energy Solutions Group reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $180.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

NYSE:HLX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,026. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $461.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 3.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,227,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839,992 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,838,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,886,000 after buying an additional 1,936,876 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,512,000 after buying an additional 486,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after buying an additional 366,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,087,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

