Brokerages Anticipate Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to Post $1.81 EPS

Equities analysts expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to announce earnings of $1.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.17 and the lowest is $1.50. Houlihan Lokey posted earnings per share of $1.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $7.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $6.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.05. 2,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,954. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $63.38 and a fifty-two week high of $119.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.98. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 104,036 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 22.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 5.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,390,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,692,000 after purchasing an additional 72,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

