Brokerages Anticipate Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Hudbay Minerals posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hudbay Minerals.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $358.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.84 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

HBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Indl Alliance S restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,209 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 76,069 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth $445,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 10.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,264 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBM traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $6.83. 23,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,325. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.24. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.