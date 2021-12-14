Brokerages Anticipate ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) will report ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.16). ION Geophysical posted earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ION Geophysical.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $44.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on IO. Zacks Investment Research raised ION Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ION Geophysical in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on ION Geophysical from $4.20 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Gates Capital Management, Inc. sold 968,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $1,579,057.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,306,313 shares of company stock worth $2,028,693 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ION Geophysical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 47,055.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 351,505 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 378.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 125,005 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in ION Geophysical by 274.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 73,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ION Geophysical during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IO remained flat at $$1.43 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,069. The company has a market cap of $42.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.30. ION Geophysical has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

