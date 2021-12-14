Brokerages Anticipate NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will announce $57.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.17 million and the lowest is $56.90 million. NexPoint Residential Trust reported sales of $50.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year sales of $218.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $217.70 million to $218.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $240.76 million, with estimates ranging from $235.50 million to $245.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NexPoint Residential Trust.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

NXRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.14. 2,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,819. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $80.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.10 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -173.42%.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $348,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 30,575 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.