Brokerages Anticipate OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.02). OneSpaWorld reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 137.56%. The company had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.72. OneSpaWorld has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $12.52. The firm has a market cap of $895.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 9.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 65,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

